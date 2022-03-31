'We have your back': Biden offers support on Transgender Day of Visibility

In a video address, President Joe Biden offered encouragement and support to the transgender community.

“You’re so brave. You belong. And we have your back,” Biden said.

The video was posted to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Biden said his administration is standing up to "hateful" anti-transgender bills that are being past in Republican-led states.

"The onslaught of anti-transgender state laws attacking you and your families is simply wrong," Biden said.

In addition to his message of support, the Biden administration announced new measures to support transgender individuals.

Beginning Aug. 11, the federal government will offer gender-neutral passports.

The Transportation Security Administration is also updating its Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) scanners.

"By replacing the current, gender-based AIT system, this new, more accurate technology will also advance civil rights and improve the customer experience of travelers who previously have been required to undergo additional screening due to alarms in sensitive areas," DHS said in a statement.