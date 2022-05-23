Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

Financial Markets Wall Street
David L. Nemec/AP
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Anthony Matesic works on the trading floor, Monday, May 23, 2022. Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. (David L. Nemec/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Financial Markets Wall Street
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 17:06:29-04

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. Concerns about inflation have been weighing on the market and have kept major indexes in a slump recently.

The S&P 500 is coming off its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech on Tuesday, which will be holding the attention of investors. A report on U.S. gross domestic product data is due out on Thursday, CNBC reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education