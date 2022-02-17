Vehicle crashes into car that was pulled over by trooper

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) released dramatic dashcam video Wednesday to highlight the importance of highway safety.

*WARNING: REAL DASH CAM FOOTAGE* Move Over. Pay attention. Real lives are at risk, including yours. This could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/8NdKCv5pao — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) February 16, 2022

In the video, a trooper can be seen pulling a driver over on I-25 near Denver.

The officer goes to speak with the driver and then returns his vehicle.

Seconds later, a driver slams into the car that was pulled over.

Debris went flying and the vehicle was sent forward several yards.

Despite the impact, CSP said there were no serious injuries. The driver who caused the crash was cited for careless driving, according to The Gazette.

The agency said they released the footage to remind drivers to pay attention while on the road.

