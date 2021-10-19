Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Van Gogh painting looted by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This image, provided by Christie's, shows Vincent van Gogh's 1888 work "Wheatstacks," to be offered in the dedicated sale "The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism," in New York, Nov. 11, 2021. The watercolor, seized by the Nazis during World War II is estimated at $20-million to $30-million. (Christie's via AP)
Van Gogh Auction
Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 19:34:46-04

A painting by Vincent van Gogh, that was once seized by the Nazis, is to be auctioned off and is expected to fetch up to $30 million.

According to the New York Times, the proceeds of the 1888 "Wheatstacks" painting will be split between the current owner, the family of Texan oil businessman Edwin Cox, and the heirs of two Jewish families whose family members owned the work of art during World War II.

The watercolor has not been seen publically since 1905, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the Nazi's stole the painting from Miriam Caroline Alexandrine de Rothschild when they looted her collection and had it stored at the Jeu de Paume

From there, it was taken to the Schloss Kogl castle in Austria where it entered an unnamed private collection, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education