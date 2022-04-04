Watch
US seizes Russian oligarch's yacht in Spain

Francisco Ubilla/AP
A Civil Guard stands by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday April 4, 2022. U.S. federal agents and Spain's Civil Guard are searching the yacht owned by a Russian oligarch. The yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who heads the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets, according to U.S. Treasury Department documents. All of Vekselberg's assets in the U.S. are frozen and U.S. companies are forbidden from doing business with him and his entities. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:01:10-04

A $90 million yacht that belongs to a Russian oligarch was seized by Spain at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, officials said Monday.

The 255-foot yacht is owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who is currently facing sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the yacht is the first seizure of property belonging to a sanctioned individual with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It will not be the last,” Garland asserted. “Together, with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any individual whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war.”

The U.S. and Spain are part of a treaty that requires mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, the Justice Department said.

The yacht is now in Mallorca, Spain and will be subject to forfeiture.

