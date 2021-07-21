Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
life.jpeg
Posted at 4:02 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 05:02:55-04

U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II.

The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

Killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down.

And rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education