Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead

items.[0].image.alt
<b>AP Photo/Andrew Harnik</b>
raid.jpeg
Posted at 1:29 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 02:29:46-05

U.S. special operations forces have conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria, in what the Pentagon said was a “successful mission.”

Residents and activists reported multiple deaths — including civilians — from the attack overnight Thursday.

In a brief statement, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the mission was successful.

“There were no U.S. casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Several residents told The Associated Press they saw body parts scattered near the house that was raided in the village of Atmeh, in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province near the border with Turkey.

They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education