US among Top 20 happiest countries in the world

Forbes released its annual list of happiest countries in the world on Friday, and the US improved four spots to No. 14 on the list.
While the US and Canada both made the Top 20, the Top 10 was dominated by European nations.
The happiest country in the world is Finland, according to Forbes, followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and Netherlands. The only non-European nation to crack the Top 10 was New Zealand at No. 9.
The US was only among six non-European nations in the Top 20. Besides the US, Canada and New Zealand, Australia, Israel and China also made the Top 20.
“Surprisingly there was not, on average, a decline in well-being when measured by people’s own evaluation of their lives,” University of British Columbia professor John Helliwell, one of the people behind the report, told Forbes. “One possible explanation is that people see COVID-19 as a common, outside threat affecting everybody and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and fellow-feeling.”
Here is the full list, according to Forbes:
1. Finland
2. Iceland
3. Denmark
4. Switzerland
5. Netherlands
6. Sweden
7. Germany
8. Norway
9. New Zealand
10.Austria
11. Israel
12. Australia
13. Ireland
14. United States
15. Canada
16. Czech Republic
17. Belgium
18.United Kingdom
19. China
20. France