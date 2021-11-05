US added 531,000 jobs in October as COVID-19 surge from delta variant wanes

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the U.S. added 531,000 jobs in the month of October, meeting economists' expectations after back-to-back months of disappointing gains.

Friday's report reflects how the U.S. economy is regaining strength as the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant subsides and case rates across the country drop.

The BLS added in Friday's report that the unemployment rate currently sits at 4.6%, down .2% from a month ago. In addition, the agency says there was "little change" in the number of permanent job loss and people on temporary layoff in the last month.

President Joe Biden is slated to address the report later this morning in an address from the White House.