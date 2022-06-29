Watch Now
Urologist says vasectomy consults have increased by 900% since Roe v. Wade was overturned

Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 11:23:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Lyon Lenk doesn’t take priceless things for granted.

“You have to give it some serious thought,” he said. “We just want the basics, to have this yard and a choice in how our lives look like.”

One of those priceless moments is when he proposed to his fiancee with a family diamond smuggled from Czechoslovakia during the Nazi occupation.

“We got engaged at the beginning of the pandemic because there’s just no one else I want to do this life thing with,” he said. “Kelsey is everything to me. I’ve never met a kinder, beautiful person.”

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Lenk decided to get a vasectomy due to his wife's medical history.

“We’ve talked about me getting a vasectomy,” he said. “I’ve got to contemplate what could potentially be a lifesaving procedure for the person I love the most.”

Dr. Christian Hettinger, a urologist at the Kansas City Urology Care, said they have been inundated with requests for information about vasectomies.

“Since Friday, we’re up 900% in people looking to get a vasectomy," he said.

The demand for vasectomy consults is drastically increasing across both Missouri and Kansas.

Hettinger gave an example from just a single clinic’s calls for consults over the weekend.

“Typically, it’s about three phone calls over a weekend," he said. "Over this past weekend, it was 50 calls looking for vasectomies."

Hettinger says he will tell his patients the same thing.

“It should be viewed as a permanent form of sterilization, it’s not something that’s a good temporary fix if you will,” he said. “It’s not something I would plan to have done and then reversed in the future.”

Lenk cautioned that a lot of consideration should go into the decision.

"It’s not right for everybody," he said. "Either I get this, or we risk her being denied a procedure down the line and that’s unacceptable to me, so it’s not a sacrifice, it’s the right thing to do.”

This story was originally reported by Megan Abundis on KSHB.com.

