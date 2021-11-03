UN report says Ethiopia's war marked by 'extreme brutality'

The U.N. human rights chief says Ethiopia’s yearlong war has been marked by “extreme brutality" as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faults all sides for committing abuses.

But it avoids saying who is the most to blame.

The investigation was hampered by authorities’ intimidation and restrictions and didn't visit some of the war's worst-affected locations.

The report was released Wednesday and was a rare collaboration by the U.N. human rights office with the government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

It comes a day before the war’s one-year mark.

Africa’s second most populous country is in a new state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten the capital.