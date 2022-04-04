U.N. report: Climate change can be halted if countries take action

A new report published by the United Nations shows that climate change can be stopped, but action is immediately needed.

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that countries must move away from fossil fuels over the next few years to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists who are part of the panel remind countries that renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, are becoming less expensive.

But if nations don’t strengthen renewable energy policies, the world could surpass its temperature limit.

Countries would need to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030, the report warns.

They would need to stop emitting carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by the 2050s.

That would significantly increase the risk of harm to billions around the globe.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said the report revealed “a litany of broken climate promises” by governments and corporations.

The report is based on thousands of studies and approved by 195 governments.