Two teens face murder charges after shooting at Minnesota school

One teen died, another is still in the hospital.
CNN Newsource
Shooting near Minnesota school
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:55:42-05

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Two teens are in custody after a shooting at an alternative student left one student dead.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, are in custody following the shooting on Tuesday in Richfield, Minnesota.

The student who died was identified as 15-year-old Jahmari Rice.

A 17-year-old who was also shot is still in critical condition.

A 19-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspects are both facing murder charges without bail.

Richfield Police say the two left the scene of the shooting in a car.

Police said the five teens knew each other.

The police chief said they were involved in an “altercation” near the front entrance of the school, when a handgun was taken out and two teens were shot.

Investigators believe a previous dispute lead up to the deadly shooting.

The FBI and ATF responded to the scene of the shooting Tuesday.

Students of South Education Center were taken to a reunification site to meet their parents that day, while staff secured school buildings.

The school is slated to reopen Friday.

Funeral arrangements for Rice are still being planned.

