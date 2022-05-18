Trump ally, US Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded the North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards according to a spokesperson's statement late on Tuesday.

As the New York Times reported, the outcome of the primary was considered a notable victory for what is known as "old-guard" Republicans in North Carolina as well as in Washington. Many have been at odds with Cawthorn in recent weeks and months as details of his personal life and errors in his political career have come to light.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn had faced seven challengers in North Carolina's Republican primary, considered a major early test of whether voters would grant the pro-Donald Trump firebrand another term despite his personal and political stumbled.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. ET. Several GOP leaders turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors. He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug."