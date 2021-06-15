Tropical Storm Bill forms in the Atlantic, current projections say storm won't make landfall in US

The second tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has formed hundreds of miles off the mid-Atlantic coast.

On Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Bill to a tropical storm. It's currently churning out in the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, as of 7 a.m. ET Tuesday.

When storms over the Atlantic begin to organize into a rotating system around a central "eye," and sustained wind speeds in the storm reach 39 mph, it's classified as a tropical storm. Once wind speeds in the system reach 74 mph, it becomes a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Bill is not expected to make landfall in the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center's projections on Monday. The agency expects Bill to take a sharp turn northwest and eventually make landfall in Newfoundland on Wednesday afternoon.

One other storm has reached tropical storm status in 2021. Ana formed as a tropical storm in the Atlantic, where it circled for several days before breaking up in late May.