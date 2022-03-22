Watch
The Eiffel Tower just got 20 feet taller

Francois Mori/AP
A Eurocopter Ecureuil 2 helicopter installs a new telecom transmission TDF (TeleDiffusion de France) antenna on the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The six meters antenna is raising the Eiffel Tower from 324 meters to 330 meters.(AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Posted at 9:07 PM, Mar 21, 2022
PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower has grown by six meters (nearly 20 feet) after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of France’s most iconic landmark.

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up. Two workers were seen lowing the antenna down and putting it into place.

The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-François Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history.

He said "decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology.”

The Eiffel Tower grew from 324 meters (1,063 feet) tall to 330 meters (1,083 feet) now.

