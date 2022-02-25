Student killed outside high school in New Mexico

A student was shot and killed just outside of their high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

Police believe the student had just exited the school Friday morning and got into an altercation where they were shot.

The student's name and age have not been released.

No one has been taken into custody, but police say they have identified a potential suspect.

Students were ordered to shelter in place after the shooting. However, police said there is no longer a threat to the public and students have been dismissed for the day.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller asked the community to help stop gun violence.

"If you think another student has a gun, please say something," Keller said. "This is a related conversation that's been happening all across America, and now we're seeing it in Albuquerque."