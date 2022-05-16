Starbucks will cover travel for workers seeking abortions

Starbucks says it will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren't available within 100 miles of a worker’s home.

The Seattle coffee chain says the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage.

Starbucks is among the most high-profile companies that have adopted a travel benefit in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would abolish the nationwide right to abortion. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft, but cautioned that it is not necessarily the court's final decision.

Amazon is also covering up to $4,000 in travel and lodging expenses for employees seeking abortions.

Tesla, Citigroup and Yelp have similar policies.