St. Jude expanding investment for research, additional jobs

FILE - Marlo Thomas speaks before introducing first lady Jill Biden as she visits the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on March 25, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 13, 2022
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital says it's increasing its investment by $1.4 billion for a strategic plan that includes programs advancing the study and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases.

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, the hospital says the additional funding is part of a six-year expansion plan that launched last year and it will raise the operating and capital budget to $12.9 billion. The new funding will affect scientific operations, clinical care, global medicine and infrastructure.

The number of new jobs will increase from 1,400 to 2,300, while funds for construction, renovation and capital needs will rise from $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion.

The plan, which started in July 2021, marks the hospital’s largest strategic expansion in its 60-year history, hospital officials said.

“The heart of the plan — accelerating progress globally — remains the same,” said Dr. James R. Downing, St. Jude president and CEO. “This expansion ensures employees have ample resources and bandwidth to achieve that important goal.”

