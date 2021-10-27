SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is resolving toilet spills in its capsules before it launches another crew for NASA.

Liftoff is currently set for early Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

But SpaceX and NASA want to make sure the toilet trouble won't compromise the capsule that's about to launch with four astronauts.

They also are assessing the one that's been parked at the International Space Station since April.

During SpaceX's first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor.

The same problem was recently discovered inside the capsule at the space station.