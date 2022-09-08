Soldier reportedly discharged for allegedly enlisting to become better at killing Black people

Federal prosecutors allege a 24-year-old soldier enlisted in the military so he could become better at killing Black people.

CNN and Rolling Stone reported that the Department of Justice charged Killian M. Ryan on Aug. 26 with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a secret security clearance.

An Army spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Ryan was discharged on the same day for "serious misconduct."

According to the news outlets, the Justice Department began investigating Ryan for lying on an official form. During their probe, they found that he allegedly engaged in violent and racist online activity.

Although his criminal charges are unrelated to his racist online communications, federal prosecutors detailed their findings in court documents, the media outlets reported.

According to the news outlets, during their investigation, the Justice Department found Instagram messages of Ryan detailing how he planned to use combat training to kill Black people.

The news outlets reported that Ryan is charged for lying on an application for security clearance.

According to court documents, the then-21-year-old said he had not seen his biological father in 10 years. Still, it was later discovered that they had been corresponding through Instagram, where they both allegedly engaged with accounts that “associated with racially motivated extremism," the media outlets reported.