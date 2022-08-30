Watch Now
Small plane makes emergency landing on Ohio middle school football field

A small plane had an emergency landing on the football field behind Mayfield Middle School on Tuesday morning.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 30, 2022
MAYFIELD, Ohio  — Authorities in Ohio say a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a middle school football field in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the football field was behind Mayfield Middle School.

According to the school district, no students or staff were impacted by the landing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said three people were in the plane, all of whom sustained minor injuries.

Troopers said the plane was involved in a training session where an engine stall was simulated.

During that exercise, the plane malfunctioned, and the engine powered off and would not restart. The trainer took over and attempted an emergency landing that resulted in a crash.

The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time.

Officials said the matter remains under investigation.

Courtney Shaw at WEWS first reported this story.

