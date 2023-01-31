Shooting in Florida leaves 10 people injured, 2 critically

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFTS) — Authorities in Florida are investigating a shooting that left ten people injured Monday afternoon.

During a news conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said a Nissan sedan drove onto a residential street and rolled down the windows. Four people shot at the victims from both sides of the car, Taylor said.

Two of the ten victims were critically injured, authorities said. The other eight victims are expected to be OK. All of the victims are adult men ranging in age from 20 to 35. police said. The two critically injured victims are being treated at an area hospital.

A witness told Scripps stations WFTS that he "heard multiple gunshots and then saw many people scramble and jump into cars."

Chief Taylor said detectives do not believe this was a random act and there is no threat to the public. Police are still searching for the suspects. People can contact Lakeland Police at 1-800-226-8477.

Lakeland is located about 40 miles east of Tampa.

This story was originally reported by abcactionnews.com.

