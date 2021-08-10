School in Tennessee evacuated amid reports of shooting, no injuries or suspects found

A high school in Tennessee has been evacuated after a local sheriff's department said Tuesday that it received reports of a school shooting.

The Kingsport Times-News reports that deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, Tennessee, around 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Hawkins County School district confirmed that Volunteer High School in Tennessee was placed under lockdown shortly thereafter. There are no reports of injuries and a suspect has not been located.

It's unclear if any shots were actually fired inside the building.

"The investigation is ongoing, and multiple agencies are assisting," the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department said in its statement.

In a statement, the Hawkins County School District confirmed that an "emergency situation" had occurred at the school and that it had placed all schools in the county on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

The school added that students at Volunteer High School were evacuated to the local National Guard Armory.

This story is breaking and will be updated.