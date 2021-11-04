San Francisco's indoor vaccine mandate will apply to children as young as 5

San Francisco plans on broadening its indoor COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

During a town hall meeting Tuesday, San Francisco Health Officer Susan Philip said children 5-11 will eventually be subject to the mandate.

“We definitely want to wait and make sure children have an opportunity to get vaccinated, so that will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available for kids,” Philip said, according to Politico.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as five.

San Francisco's current health order requires people 12 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter indoor facilities including restaurants, gyms and recreational facilities.