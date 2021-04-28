San Diego woman killed by man who police say jumped from top of parking garage

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified a woman who was killed when a man jumped from a parking structure and landed on her on Sunday evening.

The woman, 29-year-old Taylor Kahle, died at the scene. The man who jumped has not been identified. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Kahle was with walking with a man who was not hurt.

A memorial began forming in the area of the accident on Monday.

Kahle worked for nearly nine years at McFarlane Promotions in downtown. The owner of the company, Laurel McFarlane, was deeply saddened by Kahle’s death. McFarlane said Kahle was like a daughter to her.

“She was a young, vibrant girl who had her whole life ahead of her,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane also shared a tribute to Taylor that she wrote, it read in part:

“Eight years ago, an incredibly shy girl started at McFarlane Promotions as an intern. I could see the spark that was beneath this girl who said very few words and used to have to write things down to talk to me. She was very similar to me at her age - shy, nervous, afraid to speak out, taking years to become confident and true to herself. Somehow I knew God gave me this incredible person to mentor, grow, and encourage to become a beautiful fully blossomed strong person. I was honored to pass on the lessons that I learned so that she would not have to wait until she was into her 40’s to find herself as I had.

I watched as she grew and made changes in her life; the type of changes that I wish I had dared to do when I was her age. She lived life with zest and always pushed herself beyond her comfort zone to lead the best life she could. Not only did she gain incredible strength over the past eight years, she surpassed her mentor. I would sit in awe of her incredible bravery and fearless choices. She was only in her 20’s, but I was so excited to see what she would accomplish over the next decade of her life.”

McFarlane says Kahle was going to celebrate her 30th birthday next weekend. She had planned a trip to wine tasting trip to Temecula with her friends, and her father was going to drive them around, adding that she Kahle was very close to her father.

McFarlane says Khale was also an organ donor, and she says that’s a testament to what type of person she was.

“She just has a huge heart,” she said.

