Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Russian officials: School shooting in Kazan kills 8 people

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin
shooting.jpeg
Posted at 4:29 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 05:29:16-04

A school shooting erupted Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan.

Russian officials say eight people were killed — seven students and a teacher — and 21 others were hospitalized with wounds.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic which has Kazan as its capital, said four male and three female eighth-grade students died in the shooting.

Earlier reports said 11 people had been killed.

The governor said the shooter was 19, has been arrested and a firearm was registered in his name.

Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education