UN votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council.

93 members were in favor, 24 against and 58 were absent.

The Human Rights Council will now launch a review of the matter.

Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador told members Russia has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Sergiy Kyslytsya introduced the U.S.-initiated resolution before the 193 members of the General Assembly vote on Thursday.

“Russia’s actions are beyond the pale,” he said, and “it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security.”

Russia’s deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin urged members to vote “no,” calling the vote a US attempt “to maintain its dominant position."

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “"Russia should not have a position of authority in a body whose purpose -- whose very purpose -- is to promote respect for human rights. Not only is it the height of hypocrisy -- it is dangerous.”

She argued that Russia’s participation in the Council hurts the Council’s credibility and undermines the UN.