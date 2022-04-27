Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

Joey Reed, Paula Reed
LM Otero/AP
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Joey Reed, Paula Reed
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 08:14:26-04

Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. A senior U.S. official and the Russian foreign ministry say Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut.

Wednesday's surprise exchange was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Marine from Texas arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer.

The U.S. agreed to return Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who'd been serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. Reed's family thanked President Joe Biden.

"Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly," Biden said in a statement. "Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education