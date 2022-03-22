Watch
Pediatric cancer patients in Ukraine will be taken to St. Jude Hospital in U.S.

Pawel Kuczynski/AP
Ukrainian orphans are seen during a stopover in Warsaw as they are en route to the UK, in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday March 21, 2022. A UK-based group Dnipro Kids is helping the nearly 50 children get refugee in the UK until the Russia's war against Ukraine is over. (AP Photo/Pawel Kuczynski)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 22, 2022
The U.S. State Department will work to bring pediatric patients in Ukraine to the U.S.

Child patients who are undergoing cancer treatment will be airlifted to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The State Department reported Tuesday that children and some of their immediate family members will be taken from Poland to Memphis.

From there, families will be taken to St. Jude.

“There, the patients will be able to safely resume critical cancer therapy disrupted by the Kremlin’s aggression,” the State Department said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the war, 15 people have been killed in attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, according to the WHO.

