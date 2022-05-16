Watch
GOP leader Mitch McConnell: US would act fast to approve Sweden to NATO

AP
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses for a photo with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., second left, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, second right, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 15:44:40-04

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the U.S. would move quickly to approve Sweden’s application to join the NATO military alliance.

McConnell said during a press conference in Stockholm that while other countries in the Western alliance may be able to approve Sweden’s application sooner, he had no doubt it will be approved in the U.S. Congress, likely by August.

“We anticipate moving this rapid -- in a more rapid fashion than past applications for NATO,” McConnell said

“We hope to approve it before August,” he said. “We are confident it will be approved.”

The minority leader was visiting the region with a delegation of Republican senators in a show of support as the region confronts Russian aggression with its invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
