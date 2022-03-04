Airbnb users book reservations in Ukraine to help hosts

People around the world are doing their part to help people in Ukraine by booking Airbnb reservations in the country.

Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky confirmed the news on Twitter.

Airbnb users don’t plan on staying in Ukraine, but rather are just booking stays to finally help hosts in the country.

One couple tweeted that they booked a rental unit in Kyiv for one week.

User @DimmagioEth wrote, “It's really cheap and can make a small difference right now” and accompanied the Tweet with a screenshot of the conversation between him and an Airbnb host.

As people book Airbnbs in Ukraine, the company is also waiving all guest and host fees for reservations in the Eastern European country.

Outside of Ukraine, the company has offered up to 100,000 homes to Ukrainian refugees.

According to the United Nations, this has the potential to help up to 4 million people.

Airbnb reports more than 357,000 people visited the site to donate or become hosts for refugees.