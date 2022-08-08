Restaurant owner 'so sick of this' after losing thousands of dollars of brisket stolen after burglary

An Austin, Texas barbecue restaurant owner said they are "so sick of this!!" after the latest of multiple break-ins at the business has cost them thousands of dollars, they said.

A suspect can be seen on security camera footage jumping a fence at the restaurant in East Austin just after 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, then stealing more than 20 entire briskets, which were in locked pits. The suspect cut the locks and loaded the still smoking meat into an SUV before driving away with them, KVUE reported.

The restaurant, called La Barbecue, said the stolen meat was prepped and had been cold smoking in the pits overnight when it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Austin police and report it.

Business Insider reported that each brisket has a value of around $180, meaning the total loss appears to stand at around $3,500 for the restaurant. La Barbecue told KVUE that this was the fifth break-in at the restaurant in Austin since it opened 10 years ago.

My San Antonio reported in 2019 that prices for brisket in the U.S. had soared because of a surge in demand. The advent of affordable equipment to properly cook this type of meat has created a wider appeal for purchasing the meat once more complicated to cook.

According to an article in Texas Monthly, La Barbecue orders USDA Prime brisket for its restaurant and the establishment makes its own sausage. The brisket takes 12 to 15 hours too cook at 275 degrees.

Experts say rising costs and inflation could cause many communities to see more thefts and burglaries.