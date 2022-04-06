Residents clear trees, assess damage from deadly southern storms

PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — Weather forecasters planned to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, but said that effort could be interrupted by the potential for more storms Wednesday.

Tuesday's storms killed at least one person in Texas.

"Great guy. He was a cowboy and anytime you needed help he would help you," said Gary Richey of Whitehouse, Texas. "He was the best neighbor you could ask for. We'll miss him."

Officials said another person was killed in Georgia after a tornado and severe weather swept across the state.

The national Storm Prediction Center says several tornadoes are expected across a large part of the South on Wednesday.

The severe weather has hampered efforts for golfers to prepare for The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. There's hope that the worst will be over by the time the tournament begins on Thursday.