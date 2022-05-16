Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in the Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.

Below are the names of the victims, along with images and what we know about them. Information including names, pictures and biographies will be updated as we learn more from families. We will continue to work to identify each victim with the purpose of better honoring their memory. However, we wish to put the privacy of these families first.

Aaron Salter

Salter, a beloved security guard and retired Buffalo Police Department officer, was a hero in the eyes of his peers at the Buffalo Police Department on May 14. Salter opened fire on the gunman in an attempt to stop the mass shooting, but ultimately was shot and killed.

Ruth Whitfield

Whitfield Family Ruth Whitfield was the beloved mother of former Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She was one of ten people killed in a mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

Whitfield, 86, was returning home from visiting her husband in his nursing home when she stopped by Tops to pick up groceries, her son told ABC News. Whitfield's son, former Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, told 7 News "my mother taught us how to love unconditionally. That's how she loved us, completely."

Roberta Drury

Amanda Drury, provided to ABC News Roberta Drury, 32, was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

Drury, 32, was "vibrant and outgoing" and able to "talk to anyone," her sister told ABC News. Drury moved to Buffalo in 2010 after her oldest brother received a bone marrow transplant to treat his leukemia. She helped her brother, Christopher, run his restaurant, The Dalmatia.

Deacon Hayward Patterson

Provided via Patterson Family Deacon Hayward Patterson was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

Pastor James Giles tells 7 News in Buffalo that Deacon Hayward Patterson, 68, was killed in the shooting on Saturday. He was shot while in his truck in the parking lot of Tops. Patterson's family describes him as a loving person who leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Pearl Young

Family of Pearl Young Pearl Young

Pearl Young was a teacher in the Buffalo Public School district who was born in Alabama but had lived in Buffalo for decades. She leaves behind two sons and a daughter. People who knew her told ABC News they are "in shock and disbelief" at her death, saying, "she was such a beautiful, sweet woman."

Margus Morrison

Family of Margus Morrison Tops mass shooting victim Margus Morrison

Father-of-three Margus Morrison, 52, died in the attack, the mother of his children confirmed to 7 News.

Geraldine Talley

Provided photo

Geraldine Talley, 62, seen here on the right, smiling with family. She was one of nine siblings. Coming to the store with her fiancé that day, a survivor. Known as an amazing mother, aunt and sister.

65-year-old Celestine Chaney of Buffalo, NY.

Provided by her son Wayne

72-year-old Katherine Massey of Buffalo, NY.

Provided by Betty Jean Grant

53-year-old Andre MackNeil of Auburn, NY.

Provided photo

Three others were also injured, 20-year-old Zaire Goodman and 50-year-old Jennifer Warrington were both treated and released from ECMC. 55-year-old Christopher Braden is still being treated for his injuries.

This story was first published by August Erbacher at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.