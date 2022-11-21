Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion earlier this year.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, while his wife Julie was sentenced by Ross to seven years plus 16 months of probation, several news outlets reported.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” prosecutors said per The Associated Press. “The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

Prosecutors said the couple, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," was accused of creating false documents to secure $30 million in bank loans in order to fund their lavish lifestyles. In order to avoid paying back the loans, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy, the Associated Press reported.

In June, a federal jury found them guilty on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the news outlets, a jury also convicted Julie Chrisley of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, and the couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns.