Rat poison found in 82% of eagles in U.S., study finds

A recent study found that American eagles have rat poison in their systems.

In the study published in the journal Plos One on Wednesday, researchers found anticoagulant rodenticide (AR) compounds, another name for rat poison, in 82% of the 133 eagles tested.

ARs were detected in 96 (83%) bald eagles and 13 (77%) golden eagles, researchers said.

Researchers between 2014 and 2018 examined the carcasses of eagles in the United States.

Researchers said the eagles were probably exposed to the poison through their predatory and scavenging activities.

The researchers determined that seven eagles - six bald eagles and one golden eagle - died from rat poison.