Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Rare wind event complicating firefighting efforts in New Mexico

Spring Wildfires
Cedar Attanasio/AP
A sunset seen through a wall of wildfire smoke from the Amtrak train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Castañeda Hotel, right, hosted meals for residents and firefighters this week with sponsorships from restaurants and other businesses. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Spring Wildfires
Posted at 6:00 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:00:29-04

Parts of New Mexico are in the midst of "exceptionally dangerous" and extreme fire weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The state is dealing with high winds, single-digit humidity and above-average temperatures.

More than a dozen active fires are burning in the state. The largest fire is in northern New Mexico, near the city of Las Vegas.

The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire has burned nearly 190,000 acres and is 43% contained. More than 1,500 firefighters are working to get control of the fire, which partially started because of a prescribed burn.

Several communities have been forced to evacuate. State officials said Taos County has been put on notice as the fire moves north.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education