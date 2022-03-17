Raiders to reportedly release Carl Nassib, first openly gay player in NFL

The Raiders plan on releasing Carl Nassib, according to multiple news reports.

Nassib made history last season as the first active openly gay player in the NFL.

He came out in a video on social media prior to the season.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," Nassib said. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

Nassib received support from the Raiders upon coming out. They even matched his pledge to donate to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ organization.

However, Nassib had to navigate the firing of former head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden initially praised Nassib for coming out. However, he was fired for allegedly making racist and anti-gay comments, unrelated to Nassib, years earlier. Nassib took a personal day during the ordeal before returning to the field.

According to ESPN, Nassib started five of 27 games for the Raiders last season.

The network says Nassib's release was not unexpected as the Raiders will save salary cap money.

Nassib will become a free agent and be eligible to sign with another team.