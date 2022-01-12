Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Quebec to levy fine on unvaccinated residents

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Virus Outbreak Vaccines-Organ Transplants
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 11:32:44-05

Health officials in a Canadian province have announced that unvaccinated residents will face a fine.

According to CNN, Premier François Legault said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Quebec plans to level a penalty in what he called a "health contribution" for those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID for non-medical reasons.

News of the new plan comes as the province reported 62 recent deaths and 8,710 new COVID-19 cases.

The date when the new tax would take effect has not been announced, but Legault added that he wanted it to cost more than $50 or $100, the Associated Press reported.

According to the media outlets, only 10% of the province's population is unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education