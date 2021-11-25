Professor who wrote about adults attracted to minors resigns

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A university professor in Virginia has announced they'll resign in the wake of threats made over their recently published book.

Allyn Walker, who uses the pronouns they and them, is an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University.

Walker's book includes interviews of more than 40 adults who are sexually attracted to minors.

The book argued that destigmatizing that attraction would allow more people to seek help and ultimately prevent child sexual abuse.

In a statement, Walker said the research was mischaracterized by some in the media and online and in part because of their transgender identity.

The preface to Walker's book says they were not downplaying sexual abuse against children or trying to normalize it.

Walker was put on leave after reaction to the book led to safety concerns on campus.

Walker will remain on leave until their contract expires in May 2022.