Prince Andrew settles lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her in a sex ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they'll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

Giuffre filed the lawsuit against Andrew in August. In the suit, she alleged that she was coerced in the sex acts with the prince by Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has continuously denied the claims in the lawsuit.

Last month, a judge ruled that the suit against Andrew could move forward. The royal's lawyers had argued that a 2009 settlement that Giuffre reached with Epstein's lawyers prevented him from facing legal action.

Epstein — a known associate of Andrew's — died by suicide in jail in 2019 after being arrested on sexual abuse charges. He had previously served 13 months in jail in connection with a 2008 Florida conviction on prostitution charges and solicitation of a minor. Experts have called that conviction a "sweetheart deal" between Epstein and local prosecutors.

In December, Maxwell was convicted on charges of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three counts of conspiracy for her role in Epstein's ring. She's set to be sentenced later this year.