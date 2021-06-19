President Biden's dog, Champ, passes away

The White House Saturday announced the passing of their dog Champ.

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," the Biden family said in a statement.

"He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden."

Champ was a German Shepherd, and was one of two dogs the Biden's brought to the White House with them.

"We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."