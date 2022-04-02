President Biden, first lady to speak at USS Delaware submarine ceremony

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at a commissioning commemoration ceremony of the USS Delaware on Saturday.

First lady Jill Biden is also slated to speak at the event.

This marks the president's first visit to his home state in several weeks, USA Today reported.

The 377-foot-long vessel marks the first time for a Navy vessel to bear the state’s name in nearly a century.

According to the US Navy archives, the nuclear-powered submarine is the seventh submarine named after the state, with the first being in 1776.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.