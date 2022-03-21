Possible tornadoes, severe thunderstorms leave trail of destruction in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Severe thunderstorms with reports of possible tornadoes have spread damage across parts of Texas.

It wasn't immediately clear whether people were injured.

Officials reported damage Monday throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

There, a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, especially its gym, and also struck the city's animal shelter.

The city manager had no immediate reports of injuries.

In Bowie, 30 miles northeast of Jacksboro, damage also was reportedly widespread with reports of some people trapped in collapsed structures.

A storm system had been predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday.