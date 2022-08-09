Police: Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said Lynch was pulled over Tuesday morning

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated on Twitter.

Lynch was taken to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.

Lynch played in the NFL for 12 seasons from 2007-2019. He spent most of that time on the Seattle Seahawks. He also had stints with the Raiders and Bills.

