Police arrest suspect in connection to deadly South Texas sports bar shooting

LAREDO, Texas — Authorities in Texas say three men were fatally shot outside a Laredo sports bar early Sunday morning.

According to the Laredo Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at TKO Sports Bar and Grill around 2 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found three men had been shot during a fight.

Police said two of the victims, ages 21 and 25, died at the scene.

The third victim, who was 21 years old, was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Later that afternoon, the police department posted on its Facebook page that they arrested 22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez in connection to the shooting.

"Although an arrest has been made, the investigation continues into the factors surrounding the incident," the department said.