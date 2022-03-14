Watch
Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed his mother

Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 14, 2022
DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his mother to death as the family was sitting in their car in a suburban Chicago supermarket parking lot.

The woman was shot Saturday in Dolton and pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to WLS, the ABC affiliate in Chicago, the boy got ahold of the gun in the backseat of the car and fired the weapon, hitting his mother in the neck.

WGN reports that the boy's father admitted that the gun belonged to him.

He was reportedly taken into custody after the incident. However, it's unclear whether charges will be filed.

"This could have been prevented," Dolton trustee and crisis responder Andrew Holmes told WLS.

