Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Police: 3 people, including alleged shooter, found dead inside Oregon supermarket

Grocery Workers Hazard Pay
Ted S. Warren/AP
Cars come and go at a Safeway grocery store, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Seattle. A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an industry lawsuit that sought to block a $4-an-hour pay increase for Seattle grocery workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic that was approved by the Seattle City Council in earlier in the year for workers at large grocery companies. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Grocery Workers Hazard Pay
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 13:55:19-04

BEND, Ore. — Authorities in Oregon say three people, including the suspected shooter, died following a shooting inside a Safeway grocery store over the weekend.

Bend Police said they received reports of someone firing shots just after 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Safeway at The Forum shopping center on Sunday.

During a news conference, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said that the shooter entered the store and shot someone inside the entrance. That victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The shooter then continued into the store and shot and killed another person, Krantz said.

Krantz said the officers found the alleged shooter dead inside the grocery store. Krantz added that officers found an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun “in close proximity” to the shooter's body.

In a news release, police said officers did not fire any shots at the scene.

The victims nor the suspect's names have been released.

Police said in a tweet on Monday that the Forum Shopping Center remained closed so law enforcement officials could continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education