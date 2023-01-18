Polar bear kills woman, child in Alaska

A polar bear killed a woman and child in Alaska, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers said they were alerted to a polar bear attack at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate the polar bear entered a community in Wales and chased multiple residents, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A resident reportedly shot and killed the bear as it attacked the pair.

The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities said next of kin notifications are still in progress.

Wales is located at the tip of Western Alaska. Officials with the state's Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to the remote area as weather conditions allow to investigate the incident.

Polar bear killings in the U.S. are rare. According to a study published by The Wildlife Society, there were only six polar bear attacks in the U.S. between 1870-2014.

